Cincinnati man charged after Hamilton man stabbed in throat

Jan. 10—A man is recovering from a stabbing to the throat and another is behind bars charged in a recent incident at a Hamilton residence.

Police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street about 3 p.m. Jan. 7 on a report of a stabbing. They found Timothy Wyatt, 50, with the stab wound.

Wyatt told police, the suspect "slit his throat" and ran back inside, according to the Hamilton Police report.

Officers made several attempts to get the suspect, James Vasquez, to come out of the building, and he eventually complied.

Vasquez, 38, of Cincinnati, was charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and obstructing official business. He was arraigned Monday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $200,000, He is scheduled to be back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

Wyatt told police that Vasquez asked him how much money he had, then told him to empty his pockets and was "making statements that didn't make sense."

Vasquez allegedly grabbed a serrated knife, got behind Wyatt and placed it to his neck. Vasquez then went through the victim's pockets taking $22 and a lighter, according to the police repot.

Wyatt said when he tried to get away, his neck was cut from the right side of his chin to his ear, according to the police report.

