Cincinnati man charged with hate crime for anti-Asian attack on student

A Cincinnati man has been charged with federal hate crime in connection with an anti-Asian attack against a University of Cincinnati (UC) student last year.

Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted on Wednesday and arrested on Thursday for the incident that occurred in the 200 block of Calhoun Street — located within the UC campus — on Aug. 17, 2021.

In what appeared to be an unprovoked attack, Johnson allegedly punched the male victim on the side of his head, causing the latter to fall and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car. That led to a minor concussion and facial lacerations, among other injuries.

Prior to physically assaulting the victim, Johnson allegedly threatened his life in an anti-Asian tirade.

More from NextShark: Chinese school principal fighting food waste by eating students' leftovers is all our Asian moms

“Go back to your country,” Johnson told the victim, as per court documents. “You brought the kung flu here. … You’re going to die for bringing it.”

Two witnesses reportedly intervened. One of them restrained Johnson until police arrived.

Johnson pleaded guilty in October 2021 to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation, which landed him 360 days in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

More from NextShark: Parents of Chinese Student ‘Discriminated Against’ By Texas School Before Suicide Sue

Now, Johnson could face up to 10 years in jail if convicted of the federal hate crime charge. It is not yet clear whether he has legal representation.

More from NextShark: Bellevue College VP Put on Leave After 'Removing History' on Mural for Japanese American Concentration Camps

Featured Image via Bearcat2011

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

‘You f*cking ch*nk piece of sh*t!’: New York state Sen. John Liu receives anti-Asian voicemail