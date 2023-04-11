Cincinnati man jailed after 3-county, high-speed chase

Apr. 11—WAPAKONETA — Law enforcement agencies from three counties participated in a high-speed chase Monday evening that led to the eventual arrest of a Cincinnati man in Shelby County.

According to a statement issued from the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday the Lima Police Department was contacted by law enforcement in Findlay for assistance in the pursuit of a 2021 Land Rover driven by Joseph Landers, 36, of Cincinnati.

According to Jesse Harrod, a detective with the LPD, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Lima Senior High School in reference to a welfare check. Officers located the Land Rover a few blocks away from the school and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to comply with orders to stop and subsequently led police on a pursuit through the city of Lima that lasted for between 10 and 15 minutes.

Officers with the LPD pursued the vehicle before yielding to troopers from the Wapakoneta patrol post at state Route 65 and Interstate-75 south. At approximately 7:55 p.m. a trooper from the Wapakoneta post located the suspect vehicle on southbound I-75 near Wapakoneta.

A traffic stop was initiated but the suspect vehicle failed to stop and the pursuit continued. Stop sticks were unsuccessfully deployed multiple times, according to the press release.

The suspect attempted to avoid stop sticks near mile post 92 in Sidney and lost control, traveling off the left side of the roadway striking the median cable barrier. Initially Landers disregarded verbal commands to exit his vehicle. He eventually exited and continued to disregard verbal commands by jogging southbound in the median before being taken into custody.

Landers was uninjured as a result of the crash. He was cited for failing to control his vehicle and was released to the custody of the Lima Police Department. According to records from the Allen County jail he is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and the illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance.