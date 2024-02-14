Cincinnati man pleads guilty for involvement in 3 killings, kidnapping when he was 15

Police investigate after 16-year-old Javeir Randolph was gunned down just a few blocks from Walnut Hills High School on Oct. 13, 2021. He ran from the shooting and made it to his mother's arms before he died.

A teen has admitted involvement in three gang-related killings and a kidnapping during which another teen was forced at gunpoint to remove his clothes and dance.

All four incidents happened within two months in the fall of 2021, a time frame during which prosecutors said Michael Madaris was “terrorizing our city.” He was 15 at the time.

Michael Madaris

Madaris was arrested in December 2021 and ultimately prosecuted as an adult. On Monday, he pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to charges including manslaughter and kidnapping. Madaris, now 18, was sentenced to 20 to 25½ years in prison, a sentence that had been agreed upon as part of his plea.

According to court testimony, the kidnapping and the three fatal shootings stemmed from a feud between an Evanston group, known as Exit 5, and a group from the West End neighborhood, the Grape Street Gang.

As part of the feud, a 16-year-old aspiring rapper, Cornelius Foster Jr., known as Lil’ Korn, recorded a song that according to testimony insulted the West End neighborhood. Foster was killed in a shooting that happened Sept. 2, 2021.

In cellphone video, teen forced to strip, dance

Five days later, a teen was walking in West End, listening to Lil’ Korn’s music, when prosecutors say Madaris and at least one other person forced the teen into an apartment.

Still from rap video by Cornelius Foster Jr., who was known as Lil' Korn.

Cellphone video showed the teen, “while being held at gunpoint,” a detective testified, being made to take off his clothes and dance.

He was told to say, “F--- Korn.”

In another video clip, the teen sat on a couch − still being held at gunpoint − crying and pleading to be allowed to go. The teen believed he was going to be shot, and according to testimony, “would actually start ducking and put his hands in front of his face.”

Madaris pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge for that incident.

3 fatal shootings

The first fatal shooting involving Madaris happened a few weeks later in Avondale, the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2021. Prosecutors said Madaris and another teen waited in a parking lot and opened fire on 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty as he walked by.

Beatty was targeted because of the group he identified with, a detective testified.

Avante Baker Beatty

Then on Oct. 12, 2021, at about 1:20 p.m., a car drove down Montgomery Road in Evanston. Someone wearing a ski mask stood through the sunroof and opened fire on 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie Sr. as he walked nearby. Sammie was killed because of gang connections, according to prosecutors.

The next afternoon, on Oct. 13, again in Evanston, prosecutors say Madaris was one of several people who jumped out of a car and began shooting at 16-year-old Javeir Randolph, who lived in the neighborhood.

The shooters left a trail of two dozen shell casings as they chased Randolph toward his house.

Randolph’s mother said at Monday’s hearing that her son died in her arms.

“I was there for his first breath and his last breath,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Michael Madaris pleads in 3 killings that happened when he was 15