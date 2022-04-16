Cincinnati man sentenced to up to 10 years for hit-and-run crash that killed Mason man

Apr. 15—A 38-year-old Cincinnati man will spend up to the next decade in prison following a hit-and-run crash that killed a Mason man.

Jeremy C. Penwell was sentenced Friday to seven to 10 years in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler following his jury conviction for aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to a release from Warren Count Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Penwell was accused of driving to work around 8 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021, on Grandin Road in Hamilton Twp. while he was under the influence of controlled substances when he struck and killed 37-year-old Aleksandre Begheluri of Mason, who was outside his vehicle fixing a chain that was dragging from his trailer.

Penwell failed to stop and continued driving to work, where co-workers reported to Hamilton Twp. police investigators that he arrived while under the influence, according to the release.

"Just prior to the crash, Penwell was passed out in his vehicle at a gas station before he was awakened and drove off," the release stated.