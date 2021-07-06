Cincinnati man wanted, accused of shooting man in chest in Dayton

Jul. 6—An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Cincinnati man accused of shooting a man on Friday night in the chest in Dayton.

Laurenz Adonis Nixon, 18, is charged with two counts of felonious assault and a weapons violation, Dayton Municipal Court records show.

Dayton police and medics were called at 11:50 p.m. to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue, near Tyson Avenue, for the shooting.

Nixon shot another man "once in the chest," according to an affidavit.

The gunshot victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition is not known.

Nixon is not in custody.