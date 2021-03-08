Cincinnati murder suspect wounded in shootout with Detroit police dies

George Hunter, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 8—DETROIT — A triple homicide suspect from Cincinnati who was wounded last week during a shootout with Detroit police officers outside a motel on the city's east side died in custody, police confirmed Sunday.

Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday from wounds he sustained four days earlier, when police say he shot at officers who returned fire outside of the Rivertown Inn & Suites on Jefferson Avenue.

Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood confirmed Sunday that Moore died Friday. He had been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his wife, Brittany Wagoner, 28, and then allegedly shooting Timothy Dugar, 33, and Andrew Wesley, 35.

A 17-year-old male and a 51-year-old male were wounded in the alleged attack.

Following the alleged slayings, Moore fled north to Detroit, and Detroit police received intelligence he was holed up at the hotel on Jefferson, about a mile east of downtown.

Police chief James Craig said because there were other guests in nearby rooms, the surveillance team made the decision to wait for Moore to come out, rather than raid his room.

When Moore exited his room Monday morning, Craig said he spotted the officers and shot at them. The officers returned fire, striking Moore several times.

Recommended Stories

  • Police investigating after man found dead at Somerton fire scene

    Philadelphia police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead at a fire scene in the city's Somerton section.

  • Brent jumps past $70 for first time since pandemic began after Saudi facilities attacked

    Brent crude futures surged above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while U.S. crude touched its highest in more than two years, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities. Brent crude futures for May hit $71.38 a barrel in early Asian trade, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020, and were at $71.11 a barrel by 0255 GMT, up $1.75, or 2.5%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose $1.60, or 2.4%, to $67.69.

  • Disappearance of mother and daughter being treated as murder, say police

    Bennylyn Burke and her children were reported missing on 1 March

  • Police investigating killing reported outside Durham hotel, the second there in a month

    This is the second dead body found in this Durham block in less than a month.

  • Grammys to Include Performances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and More

    There are 22 artists slated to perform at the forthcoming Grammy Awards show on March 14, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. doubles down after win

    After beating the 49ers, an upbeat Odell Beckham Jr. reinforces that the Giants can win out to finish the season.

  • Report: Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is proposing a series of steps to help jumpstart Afghanistan’s stalled peace process between the government and Taliban, according to a letter from Blinken to Afghanistan’s president Ashra Ghani published Sunday by Afghanistan’s TOLONews. The letter calls for bringing the two sides together for a U.N.-facilitated conference with foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the United States “to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan.”

  • Chrissy Teigen, Abigail Spencer, Jessica Mulroney And More Speak Out In Defense Of Meghan Markle

    'I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love'

  • U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

    The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday. The outlets "spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit," the spokeswoman said. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday.

  • We're almost done with COVID curbs, Netanyahu says as Israel reopens restaurants

    Israel has almost emerged from its COVID-19 closures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on the campaign trail, said on Sunday as restaurants reopened under an exit plan fueled by fast-paced vaccinations. But health officials cautioned that rising contagions could trigger another lockdown - a possible dampener on Netanyahu's hope of parlaying his pandemic policies to victory in a March 23 ballot. "Restaurants are coming back to life," Netanyahu said after he and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion clinked mugs and tucked into pastries outside at a park cafe.

  • There aren’t many teams with long-term quarterback situations

    This year’s unprecedented quarterback carousel could become the new normal. For evidence of the regular upheaval to come, look no farther than the abnormal reality that not many teams have a starting quarterback who almost certainly will still be with the team in four years. Earlier this week on PFT Live, Simms and I tried [more]

  • My patients shouldn't have to fight this hard for an abortion. Will Biden get in the ring?

    I deliver my patients' babies when needed, and perform their abortions when needed. Thankfully, my state treats all health care like health care.

  • 1 big thing: When America needs your vote but limits your power

    Both Democrats and Republicans are increasingly pandering to voters of color across the country, but once in office little gets done to improve systemic racism in policing or the justice system or voting rights. Why it matters: For people of color, America's political system remains rife with obstacles that block their ability to run for office, influence those in power and have a voice through election fundraising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhite Americans will no longer be the majority of the population by 2045. The changing electorate is demanding more representation at the top and action on issues that Black, Asian American, Native American and Latinos care about. If who's in the U.S. Congress is a measure, there's much progress to be proud of, especially in the House of Representatives, where the share of Black lawmakers is nearly equal to their percentage of the U.S. population. But structural barriers make it harder for non-whites to break into the power system elsewhere.The U.S. Senate remains overwhelmingly a club for older white men. The historic choice of Kamala Harris as vice president left the Senate without a single Black woman. The rising cost of running for office leaves out many who don't have their own wealth. Freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) became the first person of color to win his district's seat, but he had to quit his job and live without health care for over a year while campaigning. You shouldn't have to "come from money to be able to win a congressional seat in this country,” Jones tells Axios. Read more about race and political donors.Washington's lobbying shops hire directly from Capitol Hill and reflect the overwhelmingly white job pool that works there. Only 11% of the U.S. Senate's top office staff — chiefs of staff, legislative directors and communications directors — are people of color. Read more about race and influence.Democrats and Republicans are setting up for a big fight over the redistricting process, a tool often used to consolidate or divide voters along racial lines. Read more about race and gerrymandering.Between the lines: Both parties are tantalized by the potentially rich vein of votes that lie in growing communities of color. Democrats in particular have campaigned hard to increase voter turnout among Black and Latino voters — with notable successes in 2008 and in the last election cycle. Republicans pitched themselves as a party that welcomes minorities during their convention last summer, despite the fact that President Trump's election was largely due to white voters. Now House Republicans have their own plan to nominate candidates of color and women to take back the chamber in 2022. Be smart: In 2020, Black, Latino and Native American voters made a difference in key elections.President Biden's campaign was considered over until South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's endorsement going into Super Tuesday, which set Biden on a path to the Democratic nomination. Latino and Native American voters in Arizona, along with diverse city centers in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, clinched Biden's electoral win. And Black voters in Georgia — along with the advocacy of Stacey Abrams — handed Biden the Senate majority, unlocking the possibility for him to accomplish significant legislative priorities.But at the same time, GOP-controlled legislatures are considering a wave of bills to limit voting in some states where minority voters turned out for Biden.The bottom line: America's political leadership continues to see "firsts" for people of color — a title that comes with unique pressure and underscores how long white Americans have been overrepresented in the halls of power. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'The Time Traveler’s Wife' Is Becoming a TV Series and the Stars Were Just Announced

    First it was a book, then a movie, and now a show. How exciting! 🤓

  • Bills to face Ben Roethlisberger, who restructures Steelers contract

    Buffalo Bills will face QB Ben Roethlisberger in 2021.

  • AP PHOTOS: Tsunami scars linger a decade later in Japan

    Deserted farms stand in the shadow of the Fukushima nuclear plant, where a catastrophic meltdown still reverberates. Ten years later, AP journalists have returned to document the communities that were ripped apart by what’s simply referred to here as the Great East Japan Earthquake.

  • How Rusty Wallace's Flying NASCAR Cup Car Saved Countless Lives

    Prior to the advent of roof flaps, rollover accidents threatened NASCAR's very existence.

  • Michigan State basketball cements NCAA tournament spot with 70-64 upset of Michigan

    Rocket Watts was enormous for Michigan State basketball, helping the Spartans to upset No. 2 Michigan and essentially punch its NCAA tournament ticket

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’