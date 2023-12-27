Cincinnati and Ohio retailers facing less shoplifting, but a rise in organized crime

Shoplifting has become a crime with political connotations. Headlines on social media use words like "rampant" and "national crisis," but the picture in Cincinnati and Ohio is different.

A recent report from the Council on Criminal Justice found that several major cities have seen increases in shoplifting compared to pre-pandemic levels. New York City, Los Angeles, Virginia Beach, Dallas and Raleigh topped the list.

In June, New York City had more than 5,000 reported incidents of shoplifting, according to police. That's about seven incidents every hour of every day, and those are just the ones reported to police.

Before the pandemic, the city was seeing about half that.

What's happening locally

Like many other cities, including New York, shoplifting in Cincinnati plummeted with the lockdowns. In May of 2022, there were only 66 cases of shoplifting, just nine months earlier there were 181.

But unlike New York, Cincinnati's numbers have stayed down. The worst months for shoplifting now look like the best months from before the pandemic.

Ohio retailers say major problems not captured in one data point

On the surface, these statistics look encouraging, but Ohio retailers are not celebrating.

Alex Boehnke is the manager of public affairs for the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, a trade group. He said reported shoplifting is a very specific statistic that doesn't capture what Ohio retailers are facing.

He said 70% of retailers in Ohio have reported an increase in theft, and he explained why that might not be reflected in the numbers.

"The data is hard to parse," Boehnke said.

If there's an assault, the incident may not be called shoplifting by police, he said. If the theft is over a certain amount, it may not be classified as shoplifting. If a store finds that a person or group stole a number of items on different occasions, it might get a different name.

He said for Ohio retailers, petty, one-off shoplifting is not a concern.

"Our boots on the ground say they are seeing more sophisticated organized retail crime and more violence," Boehnke said.

What is organized retail crime?

Boehnke explained that organized retail crime comes in many forms, but broadly speaking, it is groups working together to target specific locations or goods.

These might take the form of mobs, often seen in viral videos, sprinting through stores grabbing things off the shelves. Smash-and-grab thefts would also fit the description. But more often, organized retail crime is perpetrated quietly by small groups.

Boehnke said the groups target high-value items that can be resold quickly. These include power tools, designer goods and expensive health and beauty products.

He said the teams of thieves often travel hitting similar stores along the way. Because Ohio is a crossroads state, it often ends up on the routes of the criminals.

The trade group found 70% of Ohio businesses report an increase in organized retail crime. It found that theft causes $2 billion to $3 billion in losses for Ohio retailers per year.

What's next

The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants is working the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and state lawmakers to combat the problem.

The group recommends creating a statewide task force and passing laws to allow for stiffer penalties for thieves and those who resell stolen goods.

"We think this is a massive problem," Boehnke said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio retailer group: Organized crime a threat, not petty shoplifting