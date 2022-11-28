Cincinnati police make arrest in Millvale shooting death

Cincinnati police say 26-year-old Wendell Foster has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in Millvale Oct. 14.

Officers responding to a reported shooting found Davonte Hollis, 32, in the 3100 block of Beekman Street. He died at the scene.

The investigation into Hollis' death is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man in custody for fatal shooting of another man in Millvale