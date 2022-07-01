Cincinnati police charge 36-year-old man with murder in West End shooting death

Cincinnati police say they have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of another man in the West End on Thursday.

This is the third fatal shooting in the West End in 24 hours.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Keywitt Alley shortly after 12:30 p.m. found 67-year-old Walter Metz Jr. dead of a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

They said Darnell Nelson, 36, was subsequently arrested in connection with Metz’s death.

Police are investigating two other fatal shootings in the West End that happened Thursday:

Mario Williams, 39, was found shot in the 800 block of Poplar Street just after midnight, police said. Williams was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died. No one has been arrested in connection with his death.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Linn Street around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot behind a Hook Fish & Chicken restaurant, Capt. Steve Saunders said. He said police arrived on the scene to find a victim, identified only as a man in his 60s, who was fatally wounded. The man died at the scene, according to Saunders.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police: Man faces murder charge in latest West End shooting