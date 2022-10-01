Cincinnati police: Driver arrested who fatally strikes UC student, injures another

Oct. 1—The driver of an SUV that fatally struck a University of Cincinnati students and injured her roommate on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, Cincinnati police announced Friday evening.

The 17-year-old boy driving the 2014 Honda CR-V was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and several other felony charges, the Cincinnati Police Department posted on social media.

Cayden Turner, 18, of Moraine, and her roommate18-year-old Namiya Russell were struck while walking across Jefferson Avenue in a marked crosswalk near campus.

The 17-year-old driver was headed north on Jefferson Avenue at high speed shortly before 4 p.m. when he drove through a red light and struck the UC students. The SUV continued north, hit a tree and stopped at West Martin Luther King Drive. The teen then got out and ran, according to police.

Both women were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Turner succumbed to her injuries.