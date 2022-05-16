Cincinnati police say excessive speed may have been a factor in fatal College Hill wreck

Cincinnati police say excessive speed appears to be a factor in a single-car crash that killed a woman in College Hill May 13.

Police said impairment also is being investigated as a factor in the wreck that left 24-year-old Timaya Smith, a front seat passenger in the car, dead at the scene.

Ladale Robert Donaldson, 24, was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger west in the 2000 block of West North Bend Road when he lost control of the vehicle about 2:15 a.m., police said.

Police said Donaldson struck a utility pole and building.

He is being treated for serious injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.

Police said neither Donaldson nor Smith was wearing a seatbelt.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the police at 513-352-2514.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police say woman died in single-car wreck in College Hill