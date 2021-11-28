Cincinnati police identify man fatally shot outside Westside Walmart

One man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon outside of the Walmart Superstore in Westwood, according to Cincinnati Police.

At approximately 3:27 p.m., District officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 2300 block of Ferguson Road. Upon arrival the officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 2300 block of Ferguson Road, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in the Westwood neighborhood of Cincinnati.

According to police, Cincinnati Fire personnel responded to the scene and determined the victim to be dead.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jamontea Brown.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jamontea Brown ID'd as Cincinnati Walmart fatal shooting victim