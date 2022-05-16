Cincinnati police identify man killed in Westwood shooting

Cincinnati police have identified a man killed during a shooting in Westwood last week, officials said.

Ernie Allen, 40, died of his injuries after being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds, police said in a news release Monday.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Westbrook Drive around 9:45 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting, the release states.

After arriving at the scene, officers located Allen suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The investigation into Allen's death is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

