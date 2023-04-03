Cincinnati police identify Mt. Auburn homicide victim

Cincinnati police identified the latest homicide victim in Cincinnati.

Mack Dorsey, 31, was found shot in the 2200 block of Vine Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Cincinnati police said in a news release Sunday.

Dorsey was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said Saturday night they were looking for two suspects involved in a shooting near the Talbert House in Mt. Auburn.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

