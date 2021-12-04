Cincinnati Police investigate after gunshot wound victim arrived to the hospital on his own

Cincinnati Police are investigating a potential shooting in Northern Kentucky after a gun shot victim arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a privately owned vehicle Saturday.

Police said the male victim, 21, arrived at UCMC shortly before 5 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, one possible location of the shooting is the 300 block of Fairfield Avenue in Bellevue, Kentucky.

The Cincinnati Police District 2 Investigative Unit is looking into the incident.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police investigate after gunshot victim arrived to hospital on his own