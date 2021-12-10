Cincinnati police investigating death of man found shot dead in Walnut Hills Thursday evening

Cincinnati police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man found shot dead in Walnut Hills on Thursday evening.

Officers dispatched to the 3000 block of Mentor Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. found the body of Lamond Ellis, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police: Man found shot dead in Walnut Hills Thursday