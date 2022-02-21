Cincinnati police investigating death of man shot in Hawaiian Terrace on Sunday night

Cincinnati police say a 38-year-old man was found dead of gunshot wounds in Hawaiian Terrace on Sunday night.

Officers found Gregory Jeffries dead after responding to a report of a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Hawaiian Terrace shortly before 9:30 p.m., police said on Twitter.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 reported that police have a person of interest in custody.

Anyone with information about Jeffries' death is asked to call the police at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police investigate death of man found shot in Hawaiian Terrace