Police: Man turns himself in following fatal downtown hit-and-run crash

Update, 1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati police arrested a man following Saturday's fatal hit-and-run crash downtown, officials said.

Police said Shalom Jones, 36, turned himself in to police Sunday. He's charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a release.

Previous reporting: A woman died following a hit-and-run crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati Saturday night, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Department's traffic unit responded to 300 East Fifth Street around 8:21 p.m. to investigate the incident, according to a news release.

Police said a 2008 Dodge Avenger was traveling south on Sycamore Street when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling east on East Fifth Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu fled the scene following the crash, police said, adding the passenger of that vehicle, Yahdea Brown, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Brown was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, the release states.

The driver and a juvenile passenger in the Dodge Avenger both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Cincinnati police at 513-352-2514.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man turns himself in after fatal downtown hit-and-run crash