Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at Little Caesars Pizza in Hartwell

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Little Caesars Pizza in Hartwell Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Little Caesars located at 8340 Vine Street after a reported shooting.

Police said there was on victim with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Officials say the man is in critical condition.

