Cincinnati police investigating weekend homicides in West End, Oakley

Cincinnati police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue in Oakley around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel were unable to resuscitate a man who was found on scene with a stab wound to his torso.

The victim was identified as Michael Lamb, 41.

Around 2:55 a.m. Sunday, a shooting victim was reported in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane in the West End. The victim, Aaron Zander, 44, was found on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Zander was transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

Police are still searching for suspects in both homicides. Those with information are asked to call the Cincinnati police homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CPD reports stabbing, shooting on West Side and East Side