Cincinnati police: Joe Mixon recharged in threat case

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being recharged, Cincinnati police announced Friday.

Aggravated menacing charges were initially filed on Feb. 2 after Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a road rage incident. They were dismissed the next day so police could further investigate.

The aggravated menacing charge was refiled Friday. It is a misdemeanor of the first degree, the most serious level of misdemeanor.

Mixon has been summoned to appear in court April 19.

"This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process," a statement from Cincinnati police said. "To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings."

The Bengals released a statement Friday morning: "The Club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The Club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time."

What happened earlier this year

In February, Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a road-rage incident. Mixon was at Second and Walnut streets at The Banks at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 21, shortly before he was due at Paycor Stadium, where the team was gathering to leave for playoff game in Buffalo.

A warrant was issued, making national news. But the charges were immediately dropped so police could do further investigation.

The prosecutor said charges could be refiled and said the woman who made the complaint indicated she would go forward with the case.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said at the time the investigation was not finished and there was a new piece of evidence. The case was assigned to a new investigator.

Who is Joe Mixon?

Mixon, 26, just finished his sixth season with the Bengals and is a two-time team captain. The Bengals gave Mixon a four-year contract extension worth $48 million in September of 2020. His contract runs through the 2024 season with the Bengals. He's coming off of a down year after being named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2022 season.

While the Cincinnati investigation continued, Mixon found himself at the center of an unrelated case in Anderson Township for which he was not charged. On March 6 Mixon's sister's boyfriend is alleged to have shot a 16-year-old boy with an AK-47-style weapon from the yard of Mixon's home on Ayers Road. Lamonte Brewer, 34, is charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. The case is pending.

Fallout from February incident involving Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

In the weeks since the downtown Cincinnati case became public, The Enquirer reviewed four video recordings provided by Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer. They show Mixon driving downtown when the incident was alleged to have taken place but do not show the incident itself. The point where Mixon reaches Second and Walnut is too far away to glean what, if anything, happened.

There are two cameras at Second and Walnut streets, a Cincinnati transportation camera and a Cincinnati crime camera. City officials, after The Enquirer made a public records request seeking footage, said neither camera was operational at the time.

The Cincinnati police detective who filed the original Cincinnati charge that was rescinded, Jeff Ruberg, was disciplined with a written reprimand for not following a directive issued by his immediate supervisor. Ruberg has also been reassigned to a patrol position, Cincinnati police union president Dan Hils told The Enquirer.

Joe Mixon incident at Oklahoma

When Mixon first was being considered for the team The Enquirer reported Mixon had previous problems with the law, though he had no criminal record. In July 2014, while at the University of Oklahoma, he broke multiple bones in a woman's face after he punched her in a restaurant. Mixon struck her after she shoved and slapped him. The incident was captured on video that was made public.

In October of that year Mixon entered into what's called an Alford Plea to an assault charge. The Alford Plea allowed Mixon to proclaim innocence, yet acknowledge there was evidence for a conviction if the case went before a jury. Mixon was given a one-year deferred sentence and ordered to undergo counseling and do 100 hours of community service.

The deferred sentence meant Mixon does not have a criminal conviction for the misdemeanor offense.

