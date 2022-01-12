Cincinnati police looking for 21-month-old boy taken by his mother from College Hill home

Cincinnati police say a 21-month-old boy is missing after being picked up by his mother from an apartment in College Hill Tuesday.

Police said in a news release that Elijah Michael has not been seen since Ivana Dasilva left a home in the 5000 block of Hamilton Avenue with him at 2 p.m.

Dasilva does not have legal custody of the child, police said.

Police said they do not know where Dasilva took the boy, who has blond hair, is 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Dasilva frequents College Hill and Goshen, police said, may be driving a white Toyota Rav4 or a silver Ford Bronco.

Anyone with information about Elijah is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police say missing 21-month-old boy was last seen with his mother Tuesday