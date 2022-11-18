Missing 8-year-old Winton Terrace boy found 'safe and healthy'

Allen Hinton

An 8-year-old Winton Terrace boy reported missing since Thursday afternoon was found safe and healthy about 10:15 this morning, Cincinnati police said.

Police said earlier that Allen Hinton told his mother about 4 p.m. Thursday that he was headed to a friend’s house and then to the Kroger store on Kenard Avenue.

He was supposed to return home at 8 p.m. Thursday, but did not, police said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police: Missing 8-year-old Winton Terrace boy found safe