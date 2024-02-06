Cincinnati police: Man dies after being struck by a train in Sedamsville on Tuesday.

A man has died after being struck by a train in Sedamsville on Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The incident occurred near the 2800 block of River Road.

Officials have not yet released details about the victim or additional information about how he died. They are on the scene conducting an investigation.

Officers say to expect traffic delays on River Road.

This is an ongoing investigation, and The Enquirer will continue to update this story.

