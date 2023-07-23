Cincinnati police officer attacked on duty with own Taser, baton

A Cincinnati police officer was assaulted on duty early Sunday with his own Taser and baton, according to the department.

A news release states an officer, whom police have not publicly identified, responded to Sawyer Point Park near the tennis courts for a report of a man exposing himself.

The man then charged at the officer and knocked him down, Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils said. Hils said the man then hit the officer with his own baton, stunned him multiple times with his Taser, and dug into the officer's eyeballs with his thumbs.

More police arrived on scene after an "officer needs assistance" call was broadcast. The first to arrive found the suspect standing over the officer.

The suspect was arrested without incident, according to the release.

Hils said the officer has a broken nose and other broken bones. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

"It was very frightening for the officer and his family," Hils said. "Everybody who witnessed this was traumatized by what they saw."

In a statement, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers called the assault a "vicious attack," and "sickening." "Thank God backup got there in time to save this officer’s life."

"We can not – and will not – tolerate violence against our police," Powers said. "If you assault a police officer in Hamilton County, we will put you in prison for a very long time.”

This report will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Police Department investigate assault on officer