Cincinnati police officer lured to fake robbery, assaulted, officials say

A man is accused of making a 911 call to lure in police and assaulting a Cincinnati police officer who responded to the reported robbery Tuesday, officials and court records say.

Jermykle Williams, 19, is charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery and making terroristic threats, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

A complaint says Williams assaulted a police officer and tried to steal his weapon.

The officer, who hasn't been identified, responded to the fake robbery at Beaumont Place in East Price Hill just after 11 a.m. and was attacked when he and other officers arrived. He had "visible injuries," Cincinnati police said in a news release. He was treated at a local hospital for head injuries and has since been released.

An investigation revealed that Williams called 911 and intentionally reported a false robbery to lure officers to his location, police said.

Cincinnati's police union president, Dan Hils, confirmed Williams is the suspect in the assault.

Hils said that when police went to the door of the address they were given, Williams ran up from behind the officer and knocked him to the ground with "repeated punches."

The officer tried and failed to use his stun gun before Williams grabbed at the officer's gun, Hils said, adding the officer was able to fight Williams off until his family came out to help stop the assault.

Hils said Williams made repeated threats to police officers while on his way to the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he's currently being held.

Williams is also accused of refusing to provide his personal information to police after his arrest, court records show.

"Had this suspect not stopped this attack, it’s likely that he could have taken the officer’s gun and killed him," Hils said. "This latest attack is another reminder about how police officers can face deadly threats from unarmed individuals.”

Another man was arrested and charged in July, accused of assaulting a Cincinnati police officer with his own Taser and baton at Sawyer Point Park.

Officials said the investigation into Tuesday's attack is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Officer assaulted while responding to robbery report, suspect charged