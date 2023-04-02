Cincinnati police request help to ID shooter who killed 31-year-old man

The Cincinnati Police Department is seeking aide from the public after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Cincinnati police and fire were dispatched to the 2200 block of Vine Street at around 7:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting, a spokesperson for the police department stated.

When officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they found a man shot and in need of immediate medical attention.

Medics transported the man to University of Cincinnati Medical Center; however, he succumbed to his gunshot wound and died “soon after arrival,” the spokesperson informed.

Mack Dorsey, 31, was later identified as the victim.

Once the subject died, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation, which is currently “ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.