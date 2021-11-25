Cincinnati police shoot suspect in the leg while investigating stabbing of two

There was an officer-involved shooting Thursday at the Lafeuille Apartment Homes near Queen City Avenue. Officers responded to the scene after a report of two people being stabbed in a home there.

Investigators say a man and a woman had been stabbed. They have not been identified. Four people were in the apartment at the time.

When two officers arrived, one officer Tased a man suspected to have been the perpetrator, another used his weapon to shoot him in the leg. The suspect has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Police do not know what led to the stabbing. Investigators are still at the scene. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, as is standard procedure in such cases.

