Cincinnati police say Target shooting 'not an active shooter' situation. Investigation underway

Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene of an incident at the Target store in Oakley, a neightborhood in Cincinnati.

Police are investigating a shooting and searching for suspects Thursday after a shooting at the Oakley Target.

According to police communications, police are searching for two men armed with semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines in connection with the shooting.

Dispatchers broadcast they are searching for a grey sedan.

In a statement, Cincinnati police said: "There was NOT an active shooter. Please avoid the shopping center while our officers continue their investigation."

Police have not commented on any injuries connected to the shooting. The Enquirer has reporters at the scene.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Oakley Station.

Heavy police and EMS presence at the Target in Oakley @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/L8TAem4EAu — Quinlan Bentley (@Quinlan_Bentley) March 17, 2022

This story will be updated when more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police investigating shooting at Oakley Target.