Cincinnati priest Geoff Drew accused of raping altar boy to appear in court this morning

A Cincinnati priest charged with raping an altar boy in the late 1980s and early 1990s is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, a day before jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

A guilty plea is expected, although officials have not said why the Rev. Geoff Drew is appearing in court.

The Rev. Geoff Drew leaves his arraignment Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Drew, 59, was charged two years ago with nine counts of rape involving the altar boy, who was 10 years old at the time the alleged sexual abuse began in 1988.

That was before Drew became a priest. He was working as a music minister at St. Jude in Bridgetown and as a music teacher at Elder High School. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes occurred after school hours in Drew's office at St. Jude between 1988 and 1991.

Prosecutors have said there were other alleged victims, including a student at St. Jude who was under 13, when according to court documents, Drew began grooming and then raping the child between 1985 and 1987.

Drew, however, was not charged in connection with those allegations because prosecutors said they fell outside the statute of limitations.

Drew was arrested in August 2019 in the case involving the altar boy. He is facing multiple counts of rape.

Drew remains a priest in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

Drew, who was ordained a priest in 2004, most recently was pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola in Green Township and also has worked at St. Maximilian Kolbe in Liberty Township.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati suspended Drew from St. Ignatius after parents of a teen boy complained that Drew had sent him text messages. The messages were not sexual in nature, church officials said, but they violated child protection rules.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati priest Geoff Drew to appear in court today