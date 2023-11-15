Cincinnati procurement 'miscommunication' delays railroad fund manager pick

From left: Former Cincinnati Mayor Charlie Luken, Paul Sylvester, Board Chair Paul Muething, former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory, former Councilwoman Amy Murray and Assistant City Solicitor Kaitlyn Geiger meet during the first Cincinnati Southern Railway Board meeting since the election on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Walnut Hills Branch Library in Walnut Hills.

A mix-up in the city of Cincinnati's procurement office forced the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board to extend the deadline to submit bids to manage the $1.6 billion fund that will be created from the railroad's sale.

The revelation came during Tuesday's meeting of the five-member board that oversees the railroad.

At previous board meetings, the board indicated it would begin the selection process as soon as Tuesday's meeting, if voters OK'd the sale. Instead, Assistant Cincinnati City Manager Billy Weber explained two mix-ups in the city's procurement office resulted in two money management firms missing the October deadline.

Board President Paul Muething called it a "miscommunication." As a result, he said, "We are not as far along as we want."

The board extended the deadline to Nov. 30 to give those two firms time to submit a bid. The other 16 firms that placed a bid will also be permitted to amend their bids.

Paul Muething, board chair, speaks during the first Cincinnati Southern Railway Board meeting since the election at the Walnut Hills Branch Library on Tuesday.

Money manager pick delayed until next year

The sale is expected to be final March 15, which means the money management firm must be selected and ready to manage the fund by then. The process of selecting a money manager will now begin Jan. 8, which is the next scheduled meeting of the Cincinnati Southern Railway board.

Board member Charlie Luken, a former Cincinnati mayor, told Weber it "doesn't feel like a board process. I want to make clear it is a board process going forward." The mix-up was the result of city procurement officers making decisions about deadlines, which is a board decision, Luken said.

It was the first meeting since the decision to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. was approved in the Nov. 7 election by voters.

The board voted to engage a firm that formerly advised the board, the Richmond, Virginia-based financial advisory firm Davenport & Co. LLC, to help pick the fund manager. And board members later said two Cincinnatians would also advise them: Karl Scheer, chief investment officer at the University of Cincinnati, and Bob Sydow, a cybersecurity consulting principal at CliftonLarsonAllen who formerly worked at Ernst & Young.

The sale calls for a $1.6 billion investment fund to be created, with money to be used to fix the city's ailing infrastructure. Board members and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval estimated the investment money would bring in twice what the lease does, saying that would be a boon to the $400 million in backlogged city projects.

Institutions that submitted bids to manage Cincinnati railroad fund

Sixteen financial institutions − including Cincinnati’s own Fifth Third − have applied for that job, city officials revealed to The Enquirer. Two other firms are also based locally: FEG Investment Advisors in Downtown and Sycamore Township’s Ascension Wealth Management.

The other 13 firms are: Callan; Clearstead; Cook Street Consulting, Inc.; John W. Bristol & Co., Inc.; Marquette Associates, Inc.; Meketa Investment Group; NEPC, LLC; Northern Trust; PFM Asset Management; Segal Advisors; UBS Financial Services, Inc.; Verus Advisory, Inc.; and Wilshire Advisors LLC.

