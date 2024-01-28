Cincinnati Public Schools lose $104 million in pandemic-era funding
Cincinnati Public Schools lose $104 million in pandemic-era funding
Cincinnati Public Schools lose $104 million in pandemic-era funding
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce America's royal couple? "You couldn't write it better if you tried," says one expert.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Cash-out refinancing is an opportunity for homeowners to take out equity in their home for improvements, debt consolidation, or other needs with a new loan.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Things appear to be looking up as New York is starting to do things the right way.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
Kost Capital, a new Danish venture capital fund, is out to bring better food to more people. Kost means “diet” in the Scandinavian language, but it will most likely be difficult to stick to one while working there. General partner Bodil Sidén, who started the firm with LPs Kasper Hulthin, Christian Tang-Jespersen, Mark Emil Hermansen and Jacob Lee Ørnstrand, declined to say how much of the €25 million was raised so far, but did say backers include Danish sovereign fund EIFO and Kost’s founding limited partners.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
"Reality shifting" has become increasingly popular on TikTok, and so-called shifters claim that they are able to visit alternate realities.
Vancouver, Washington–based Digs, a collaboration platform that provides homebuilders, vendors and -- eventually -- homeowners with something akin to a digital twin of a home, today announced that it has extended its $7 million seed round from 2023 with another $7 million. The new round was led by the Oregon Venture Fund (OVF) and Legacy Capital Ventures, with its existing investors like Fuse, Flying Fish, Betaworks and PSF following on from their previous investment and Deepwater Asset Management also joining in this round. "It’s fantastic to have proven investors like OVF and Legacy lead our seed round and partner in helping us navigate all the challenges accompanying rapid growth," said Digs CEO and co-founder Ryan Fink.
Innovation Endeavors joins other venture capital firms like Thomvest Ventures and Myriad Venture Partners in announcing a new fund. Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, started the firm in 2010 with Dror Berman, Scott Brady and Rick Scanlon to invest at the intersection of science and technology. The firm intends to deploy capital into between 30 and 35 companies with this new fund, though it has not made an investment yet, Berman told TechCrunch.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
No wonder YouTube launched Shorts. A new study of children's online habits found that children ages 4 through 18 spent a global average of 112 minutes daily on TikTok's short video app in 2023, an increase from 107 minutes the year prior. The study, which takes into account the digital media habits of over 400,000 families and schools worldwide, hails from parent control software maker Qustodio.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
Then, as now, Ceezer was part of the new wave of tech-driven offsetting and/or removal platforms trying to bring transparency and cohesion to a sector that has been rocked by charges of “green-washing.” Whatever it’s doing, its investors think it’s on to something, because it’s now raised a €10.3 million ($11.2 million) Series A funding round led by HV Capital, alongside existing investors Norrsken VC, Picus Capital, and Carbon Removal Partners. As previously, Ceezer is offering what it describes as a simpler way for both buyers and sellers of carbon credits to make decisions, utilizing “over 3.5 million data points.”
Alinea Invest, a fintech app offering AI-powered wealth management aimed at Gen Z women, has $3.4 million in seed funding ahead of the launch of a virtual AI assistant that will help users with their investing needs. The fundraising comes on the heels of 225,000 downloads of Alinea's app, leading to a revenue run rate of $1.8 million, allowing the New York area startup's six-person team to operate profitably. Founded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Alinea was created by co-founders Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, as well as CTO Daniel Nissenbaum who met at Barnard College and Columbia University.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.