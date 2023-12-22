Will Cincinnati see a white Christmas this year? Check your holiday forecast here

If you're wishing for a white Christmas this year, then you're out of luck.

Expect some light rainfall Friday night into Saturday evening, ahead of Ol' Saint Nick's arrival. There will also be some cloud coverage, with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Scattered rain will linger throughout the day on Sunday, Christmas Eve, before conditions dry out. Warmer air from the south will move into the Ohio Valley region on Sunday and Monday, Christmas Day.

Highs will be nearly 15-20 degrees above seasonal norms for this time of year. Temperatures may even reach 60 degrees on both Sunday and Monday.

A period of widespread rain may occur sometime later in the day, Monday through Monday night.

Temperatures continue to trend above climatology today, with most locations reaching the 50 degree mark. Chances for rain will increase late in the day and continue into the overnight with passing upper level energy. pic.twitter.com/4BNM8Oudib — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 22, 2023

Will 2023 be the warmest Christmas yet in Greater Cincinnati?

According to the National Weather Service's Christmas Day climatology report, which has kept records since 1871, the warmest high temperature recorded was 69 degrees in 2021. The coldest high temperature ever recorded was 3 degrees in 1983, and the coldest low temperature occurred the same year, reaching -12 degrees.

This year, the highest temperature on Christmas Day is expected to be 58 degrees at 4 p.m. Typically, Cincinnati has generally seen highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s on Christmas Day.

Does Cincinnati usually get snow on Christmas Day?

While there have been a few years with "measurable" snow, it is more common for the area to see a small amount of rain. The highest snowfall recorded was in 1909, with 3.7 inches, while the greatest snow depth on Christmas Day was 9 inches in 2004.

A "white Christmas" is defined by the NWS as having an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. Since snow depth measurements began in Cincinnati in 1916, there have only been 16 white Christmases, with the most recent occurring in 2022, with 2 inches of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Friday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 53.

Saturday night: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday (Christmas Day): Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 60.

Monday night: Showers. Low around 49.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Will there be a white Christmas in Cincinnati? Check forecast here