Cincinnati to settle suit in death of student who called 911

·2 min read

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a 16-year-old student who died three years ago after being accidentally trapped in a van and calling 911 twice.

City officials announced Friday it would pay $6 million to the family of Kyle Plush and spend $250,000 on an outside review of the city's 911 call system.

“We will work every day to ensure that our city never again experiences a tragedy like the one suffered by the Plush family," Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs Muething said in a statement.

Plush died trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school on April 10, 2018. His father found him six hours after he managed to call 911 using voice commands to activate the phone in his pocket.

“The family enters this agreement in honor of their son Kyle. To honor his memory, it was important that we secure a civic commitment to continuous improvement," Plush family attorney Al Gerhardstein said.

A Hamilton County prosecutor did not bring criminal charges against anyone for the failed response to Plush's 911 calls, in which he warned that he feared he would die.

Two officers sent in response to Plush's first 911 call drove through parking areas around the school, but didn’t get out. Police have said they didn’t have the information needed to narrow their search.

Plush's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 against the city, two 911 center employees, two police officers and a former city official, saying they wanted to find out what went wrong and to make sure it did not happen again.

The teen’s father, Ron Plush, had taken part in City Council meetings about the city’s 911 system and police response, and the city had conducted multiple investigations into its response.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla lashes out at German red tape ahead of planned site opening

    Tesla sharply criticised lengthy regulatory processes in Germany ahead of the planned opening of its first European gigafactory this summer. Tesla plans to have the factory up and running by July 1, 2021 to start building its electric crossover, the Model Y but the process has been slow and complicated by environmental disputes. In December, Tesla was told by a court to suspend clearing of a forest at the site of the proposed factory after environmentalists said cutting down more trees could endanger hibernating snakes.

  • Brown bears come out of hibernation at Belgian zoo

    A caretaker at Domaine des Grottes de Han, a wildlife park specialized in European animals, Valerian Boudart said the large carnivores had lost weight during their three to four-month-long hibernation and would spend the summer trying to regain strength before the winter.Boudart sought to clear up a common misconception by explaining that hibernation was not synonymous with continuous sleep."They do not sleep continuously for three or four months. They do so in small phases. They remain attentive to all external noises," he said.Found across North America and Eurasia, brown bears thrive in certain areas such as Scandinavia, Russia, Canada and the northern United States.They are classified as least concern, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

  • Oh, No! The 'MacGyver' Reboot Is Ending After Season 5

    This is too bad! Another good show on the way out.

  • Idaho Legislature approves bill to curb governor’s emergency powers

    Under the new law, the Idaho Legislature would need to extend any disaster declaration that runs longer than 60 days.

  • Global Food Costs Keep Climbing in Threat to Consumer Wallets

    (Bloomberg) -- The global food-price rally that’s stoking inflation worries and hitting consumers around the world shows little sign of slowing.Even with grain prices taking a breather on good crop prospects, a United Nations gauge of global food costs rose for a 10th month in March to the highest since 2014. Last month’s advance was driven by a surge in vegetable oils amid stronger demand and tight inventories, according to Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.Food prices are in the longest rally in more than a decade amid China’s crop-buying spree and tightening supplies of many staple products, threatening faster inflation. That’s particularly pronounced in some of the poorest countries dependent on imports, which have limited social safety nets and purchasing power and are struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.Breakdown of last month’s food costs:The FAO’s food price index rose 2.1% from February.Vegetable oil prices jumped 8% to the highest since June 2011.Meat and dairy costs rose, boosted by Asian demand.Grains and sugar prices fell.Grains prices recently climbed to multiyear highs as China imports massive amounts to feed its hog herds that are recovering from a deadly virus. Still, there are signs that tight supplies may get some relief from upcoming wheat harvests in the Northern Hemisphere.“Generally speaking, supplies for now are adequate,” Abbassian said. “We might have reached a level whereby from now on even if we see price increases, they may be a bit more subtle” than advances seen in previous months, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ADL: Fox should fire Carlson for white-supremacist rhetoric

    The Anti-Defamation League has called for Fox News to fire prime-time opinion host Tucker Carlson because he defended a white-supremacist theory that says whites are being “replaced” by people of color. In a letter to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Friday, the head of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, said Carlson's “rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists — it was a bullhorn.” The civil rights group listed numerous instances Carlson has used anti-immigrant language.

  • Family devastated after 15-year-old shot in Durham; 2 teens killed in past week

    “He worked every day to become a better version of himself and brought light and joy into the lives of his peers, teachers, and support staff in our building,” his seventh-grade science teacher wrote.

  • 12-foot alligator’s stomach contained dog tags from decades ago, SC butcher shop says

    “It was an old animal, 50 to 70 years old.”

  • Man Accused Of Killing Two Women Nearly 10 Years Apart Because They Rejected Him

    A Missouri man is on trial for killing two women—nearly 10 years apart from one another—after they allegedly spurned his advances. Kylr Yust, 32, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky, who prosecutors allege he killed with his bare hands before hiding their bodies in the woods, according to local station WDAF. Kopetsky, who dated Yust for nine months, had taken out a restraining order against him just four days before she vanished at age 17. She was last seen leaving Belton High School in May of 2007, KMBC reports. Runions, 21, disappeared nearly a decade later in 2016 after she was last seen leaving a party with Yust. The remains of both women were found by a mushroom hunter in a Cass County farm field in 2017. Cass County prosecutor Ben Butler told jurors Yust killed the women after they ultimately rejected him. “When Kara tried to end her relationship with Yust because of abuse, Yust said, ‘If I can’t have her nobody can,’” Butler said in his opening statements Monday, according to WDAF. He laid out a similar motive for Runion’s death. “Yust murdered Jessica with deliberation same as he did Kara before because no one else can have Jessica either,” he said, adding that after killing Runion, he went back to “his spot” to dispose of the second body. Kylr Yust Photo: AP During the ongoing trial, prosecutors have tried to paint a picture of a violent man with a history of abuse against women. Former girlfriend Candice St. Clair took the stand Wednesday to describe her own allegedly violent relationship with Yust, whom she began to date when was 17 years old, WDAF reports. St. Clair moved in with Yust in 2011 after she had been kicked out of her house for smoking weed, but the romance was marred with violence, she said. St. Clair recalled one harrowing incident in July 2011 when she tried to pack her bags to leave him. She said Yust came home drunk, got on top of her and tried to “crush my trachea” with both hands as he told her she was “not allowed” to leave. As he strangled her, St. Clair said he told her “I have killed other ex-girlfriends in jealousy. I will kill you before you can let another scream out of your throat.” During the attack, St. Clair testified that Yust punched her legs, repeatedly strangled her and drew a pentagram on her head. After drawing the symbol, she said he started to speak in tongues and she pretended to be possessed by a demon who was going through an exorcism to try to get him to stop. She eventually lost consciousness and woke up to find him, holding her and whispering “I love you” into her ear, the local station reports. St. Clair left him July 25, 2011 after discovering he had been cheating on her and reported the violence to police the next month. Yust later pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence and was given two years of probation. The couple reconciled later that year, but later ended their relationship for good. Another ex-girlfriend Katelynn Farris also took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors how Yust had confessed to killing Kopetsky while she was wearing a wire for the FBI, KMBC reports. Farris said Yust told her that he and Kopetsky had bantered back and forth by his car, but she had refused to get in, so he grabbed her by the hair and put her into the vehicle. “He had put her in the car, and she was never seen again,” Farris said. Jurors heard the recording of the FBI wiretap, which took place on Feb. 11, 2011, after Farris’ testimony. Nick Yeates, a former friend and bandmate of Yust, also testified that Yust had confessed to killing Kopetsky while the two were at a Burger King after a party. Yeates testified that Yust said he killed the teen because “she didn’t love him. He didn’t want anyone else to have her.” Yet, Yust's defense attorneys have argued that there is no physical evidence linking him to either murder. Defense attorney Sharon Turlington said in her opening statements Monday that “not one hair or drop of blood” connects Yust to the homicides, KCUR reports. She also argued that Yust had alibis for the killings and had spent time with his grandparents, his aunt and attended band practice on the day Kopetsky disappeared. Turlington also pointed to phone records that seemed to suggest that Yust and Runions had not been together as prosecutors claimed and suggested Yust’s now deceased half-brother, Jessup Carter, as an alternative suspect in the case. “Kylr Yust is innocent,” she said. “This is a long and complicated case that spans more than a decade.”

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • My acne is so bad because of masks. How can I clear it up?

    So THAT'S how you pronounced "CeraVe"

  • Note in missing couple’s car leads rescuers to ‘extreme’ site in Death Valley, cops say

    The couple was reported missing after they didn’t return from a camping trip, police said.

  • Man accused of strangling "I-5 Strangler" won't face death

    The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” won't face the death penalty, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe said he had filed first-degree murder charges against Jason Budrow and will seek a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, the Sacramento Bee reported. Budrow, 40, is accused of strangling Roger Reece Kibbe, whose body was discovered on Feb. 28 in their shared cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento.

  • Feds charge 3 more in massive California unemployment fraud

    Federal prosecutors said Friday that they have charged three Southern California women with using prison inmates' names to bilk a state agency out of a combined nearly $1.25 million in coronavirus-related unemployment benefits, the latest allegations in an ongoing scandal that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The three are among a dozen charged just in the greater Los Angeles area and among 150 charged federally nationwide with exploiting federal benefits that were supposed to aid those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Much of that fraud has been in California, where state auditors in January said the troubled Employment Development Department approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates, some of them on death row.

  • Bowing to Trump? GOP brings leaders, donors to his backyard

    There will be no reckoning at the Republican National Committee. Three months after former President Donald Trump helped incite a violent attack against Congress, the GOP is bringing hundreds of donors and several future presidential prospects to the former president's doorstep in south Florida. While a handful of Republican leaders hope to move past Trump's divisive leadership, the location of the invitation-only gathering suggests that the party, at least for now, is not ready to replace Trump as its undisputed leader and chief fundraiser.

  • 7th man arrested in sex abuse case at youth detention center

    A former youth detention center worker accused of responding to a bruised and crying teenager’s rape allegations by saying, “Look little fella, that just doesn’t happen," was arrested Thursday in the latest development in a broad investigation into the New Hampshire facility. Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, of Brooksville, Florida, was charged with one count of rape a day after the arrest of six other former workers at the Sununu Youth Services Center. The Manchester facility, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been under investigation since July 2019, when two former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy 82 times in the 1990s.

  • Sean Miller's firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

    Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended that 16 airlines ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

    Video showed President Erdoğan and European Council President Michel settling in chairs while Ursula von der Leyen was left standing.