This Cincinnati suburb is one of the best Ohio hometowns, according to Ohio Magazine

A Cincinnati suburb has been named one best places to live, work and visit by Ohio Magazine.

The outlet recognized Sharonville and four other Ohio cities in its 2023-24 Best Hometowns issue. To determine the honorees, Ohio Magazine conducted site visits across nominated cities and evaluated them in six areas: community spirit, education, entertainment, health and safety, business environment and culture and heritage.

The outlet noted Sharonville's downtown district, The Loop; its historic society and its status as a business hub, including hospitality, manufacturing and small business.

“We invested in updated infrastructure and amenities in our Downtown Loop to create a space where families and community can come together," Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman said in a press release. “We are excited to show off this space and why we are one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns."

The five recognized cities will be featured in the November/December 2023 and July/August 2024 issues of Ohio Magazine, as well as online. The magazine presented the Best Hometown honor to Mayor Hardman on Saturday during Sharonville's annual Christmas on the Loop event.

