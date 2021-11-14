A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after threatening his neighbors with a firearm, according to Cincinnati Police.

According to Captain Adam Hennie, police responded to the scene at approximately 2:20 p.m. at a residence on Eastern Avenue in Linwood.

Hennie said the Cincinnati Police SWAT team arrested the man for aggravated menacing. The man was arrested without incident.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati SWAT team responds to incident in Linwood