Cincinnati teen needs help as she starts new life | Wish List

The Enquirer and United Way of Greater Cincinnati have joined forces for the 37th year to help families in need with the Wish List program. After wishes are granted, remaining funds assist people with similar needs throughout the year. This is the fourth of eight stories.

Early this year, 14-year-old Marvilise walked into Nella’s Place for the first time. She recalls shedding some tears that day.

“I was very shy and a bit nervous being around new people. I’d never been in a group home before.”

Nella’s Place, located in a Cincinnati neighborhood, provides a safe, nurturing environment for girls and young women. They are referred to the home by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services or social service organizations.

The residents receive therapy to mend their bodies, minds and spirits.

“I’d never really been in a stable place before,” Marvilise said. “I was just hoping to find a new beginning and a new life.”

Marvilise, 14, yearns for lifelong friendships with her peers. But to do that, her Wish List nominators say, she needs new clothes to find her sense of self and realize that she's an outstanding kid with an inspirational story about overcoming physical, emotional, and sexual abuse she has suffered at the hands of her abuser.

For much of her life, she was surrounded by utter chaos.

“From life-threatening, abusive, frightening or dangerous moments, she’s had every reason to give up,” said Latisha Glynn, corporate compliance officer for Nella’s Place, a United Way of Greater Cincinnati partner. She nominated Marvilise for Wish List.

Rather than give up, Marvilise has demonstrated remarkable resilience. “Since she’s been here, she’s been a great leader,” Glynn said, noting the compassion she shows for other residents.

Marvilise was born in San Diego, where she lived with her grandmother. For several years, starting in first grade, she says she was bullied by girls only slightly older than her. They pushed and kicked her, bashed her head, bloodied her.

After her grandmother died, Marvilise moved to New Mexico. There, she said, a relative abused her for several years.

Eventually, she came to Cincinnati and lived with her mother. They bounced from one run-down hotel to another until Marvilise was removed from her mother’s custody.

Now, nine months after arriving at Nella’s Place, “I have a new start in a place where I feel very comfortable,” Marvilise said. She enjoys skateboarding, knitting and cooking. She’s in ninth grade and attends a large public school.

Marvilise sits on the front porch of where she stays.

Like all teens, she wants to be accepted by her peers. “I get energy from being around people,” she said. But she worries about not fitting in. Her classmates, she said, are “kids from real homes.”

“I live in a group home. I don’t have a phone. I wear the same clothes repeatedly.” Most of her clothes were stolen while she was staying in a hotel with her mother.

With her new start in life comes her wish for items that could help boost her confidence and self-esteem.

Marvilese's wish: Clothing, shoes, a phone.

Estimated cost: $2,000.

How to help

Donations can be made online at www.uwgc.org/wishlist. You can also mail donations to: United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Attn: Wish List Pledge Processing, P.O. Box 632840, Cincinnati, OH 45263-2840. Please include “Wish List” in the memo line on checks.

John Johnston is the content writer at United Way and a former Enquirer reporter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati teen needs help as she starts new life