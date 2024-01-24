Cincinnati weather: Dense fog advisory in place until Thursday night; Rain continues

Temperatures are starting to rise, but dense fog and rain continue in Greater Cincinnati.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a hazardous weather outlook for Hamilton County. Dense fog will be possible Wednesday morning and night. More dense fog will move through the area Thursday morning and night.

If you are traveling, allow for extra time, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Clouds and rain are also expected for most of Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s near and south of the Ohio River.

Widespread rain and cloud coverage will continue on Thursday. Dry conditions are in the forecast for Friday. Rain chances will return Saturday through Sunday.

Temperatures will cool somewhat, with highs in the mid-40s to lower 50s during this period, before cooling to the upper 30s to lower 40s on Sunday. Rain may mix with snow on Sunday as the colder air works into the area.

Although temperatures will be several degrees above normal, rain and areas of fog will persist into tonight. pic.twitter.com/iSHnV9APL2 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 24, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Wednesday: Rain, mainly before 5 p.m., then areas of drizzle with a chance of rain after 5 p.m. Patchy dense fog, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Rain is likely with areas of drizzle before 2 a.m., then rain likely between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then areas of drizzle with a chance of rain after 4 a.m. Patchy, dense fog. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low of around 44. South wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Areas of drizzle with a chance of rain before 10 a.m., then rain, mainly after 10 a.m. Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. High near 53. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Cloudy at night, with a low of around 40.

Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Dense fog advisory, rain in forecast