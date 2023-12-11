Cincinnati weather: Dry conditions and mild temps this week, perfect for holiday shopping

It'll be a good week to do some holiday shopping, as the forecast predicts dry and mild weather.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a dry weather pattern will occur over the Ohio Valley this week. Expect clear skies on Monday, with highs ranging from the mid-30s to around 40.

Warmer air with highs ranging from the mid-40s to the upper-40s will move into the area on Tuesday.

A dry cold front will cross the region Tuesday night, bringing a slight temperature drop for Wednesday. Otherwise, there will be a warming trend for the rest of the week.

Highs in the lower and middle 40s Thursday to warm to around 50 on Friday and Saturday. Mild temperatures continue with highs around 50 on Sunday.

Cool temperatures today with highs generally in the mid and upper 30s and tonight's lows in the mid and upper 20s. pic.twitter.com/ffngUjFpXV — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 11, 2023

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Monday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Dry conditions and mild temperatures this week