Cincinnati weather: First weekend in February brings sunny skies, warm temps to the region

What will the weather be like in Cincinnati for the first weekend of February?

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, slightly cooler, drier air will move into the region Friday, although temperatures will remain slightly above normal. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Warmer air will build back into the area this weekend into early next week, with above-normal temperatures expected. Some clouds will linger Friday night into Saturday morning, but increasingly clear skies and sunny conditions will move into the area by Saturday afternoon.

After a slight dip in temperatures Friday night, highs will rebound into the mid-40s to the lower 50s by late Saturday afternoon.

Dry conditions will persist through the middle of next week, with the next chance for rain likely returning toward the end of next workweek. Highs are predicted to hit the upper 50s and lower 60s next week.

[8:00 AM] Just thought we'd document the reappearance of the sun. pic.twitter.com/S1JafoHEK6 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 1, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 29. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. East wind around 6 mph. Mostly clear, with a low of around 30. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 31.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

