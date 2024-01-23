Cincinnati weather: Freezing rain may snarl commute Monday night into Tuesday

Roads Monday evening into the commute on Tuesday may be slick, but there are warmer temperatures on the horizon later this week.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. on Monday until noon on Tuesday. The advisory is in place for Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, as difficult travel conditions will be possible.

Meteorologists in Wilmington said there is a chance of rain or freezing rain overnight between 2 and 4 a.m. early Tuesday, likely changing to rain later in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday will be cloudy and wet, with light, freezing rain possible, becoming all rain after 8 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 100%. The low is expected to be around 33 degrees, rising to a high of 42 through the day. There is little or no ice accumulation expected.

What is freezing rain?

The weather service says freezing rain occurs when snowflakes descend into a warmer layer of air and melt completely. When these liquid water drops fall through another thin layer of freezing air just above the surface, they don't have enough time to refreeze before reaching the ground.

Because they are “supercooled,” they instantly refreeze upon contact with anything that is at or below freezing, which is 32 degrees, creating a glaze of ice on the ground, trees, power lines, or other objects.

Warmer temps forecast for the rest of the week

According to the National Weather Service forecast, warmer temperatures continue much of this week along with the wet weather. We will have nearly daily chances for rain. Winds will also increase Wednesday and Thursday. This weekend will also be wet with scattered showers and highs in the 40s.

Tuesday night: Expect rain, patchy fog and warmer temperatures with a low around 41. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Rain. High near 53. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter-inch and a half-inch are possible.

Wednesday night: Rain before 1 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain. Low around 48. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter-inch and a half-inch are possible.

Thursday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. High near 59. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

