Cincinnati weather: Freezing rain possible Monday night; slight warm-up later this week

Snowy conditions might be behind us, but get ready for freezing rain in Greater Cincinnati.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. on Monday until noon on Tuesday. The advisory is in place for Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

According to the report, freezing rain is expected during this period, with total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, as difficult travel conditions will be possible.

The NWS advises that you slow down, use caution while traveling, and prepare for possible power outages.

After a cold start to the day on Monday, temperatures will rise into the 30s to around 40 across the region.

Several more rounds of rain are expected this week, with temperatures rising above normal by Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s, and highs on Thursday will be in the 55 to 60-degree range.

Mainly dry conditions to return on Friday, along with somewhat cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will range from the mid-40s northwest to the mid-50s in the southeast.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s on Sunday.

Rain and freezing rain will develop across the area tonight and continue into Tuesday morning before transitioning to all rain. Some icing can be expected, especially on exposed surfaces and any untreated roadways. The most significant icing will occur northwest of I-71. pic.twitter.com/JXmzIdxsyR — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 22, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light south wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain between midnight and 2 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. South wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 40. Calm wind becoming southeast at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch is possible. Rain is likely at night. Cloudy, with a low of around 40. South wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain, with a high near 54. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Rain at night, with a low of around 48. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 59. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Saturday: There is a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: There is a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Freezing rain Monday; warmer temps later this week