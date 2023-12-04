Cincinnati weather: More rain, then a slight warm-up later this week

The rain continues, with warmer temperatures to arrive by the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, rain showers will be possible Monday and will taper off by the evening. Daytime highs on Monday will reach the 40s.

Near-freezing temperatures and rain are possible from Tuesday morning into Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid-40s. Brief flurries may occur overnight into Wednesday, with lows in the low 30s.

Dry conditions and sunshine will move into the area Thursday, with highs climbing to the upper 40s and lower 50s. One to two inches of precipitation may occur over the weekend. Otherwise, expect warm temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s on Saturday.

A fast-moving low pressure system will pass south of the Ohio River today. Rain chances will be found mainly south of the Ohio River. Otherwise, clouds persist along with seasonably cool highs. pic.twitter.com/qb8DoT9KWy — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 4, 2023

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Monday: A chance of rain, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 47.

Monday night: A chance of rain, mainly after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Rain. High near 44.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Rain to start, then warmer temps later this week