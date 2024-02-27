Cincinnati weather: Severe storms, possible tornado threat to hit the area Tuesday night

Thunderstorms are expected to roll into the Cincinnati region tonight.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, showers and thunderstorms will develop in the Ohio Valley Region on Tuesday and continue into the night. Some storms could be severe.

The main threat will be damaging winds and isolated large hail. However, a tornado or two will also be possible. Outside of storms, wind gusts of around 40 mph can be expected Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday will likely be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Temperatures will drop off through the day on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20s in the northwest and mid-30s in the southeast.

Drier conditions return Wednesday night and will last through Thursday. The next chance for rain will occur on Friday.

Temperatures will be below normal on Thursday and rise throughout the weekend hitting the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

Some thunderstorms may be severe mainly tonight, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Pay attention to the latest weather alerts, and seek shelter if you are in the path of severe weather. pic.twitter.com/ILogasmRM3 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 27, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m. Temperature falling to around 35 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 30.

Friday: A chance of rain after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible Tuesday