Cincinnati weather: Snow flurries, rain continues Tuesday; Ohio River levels still rising

Get ready for some snowflakes on Tuesday morning.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, precipitation will move into the area from late morning to afternoon. A brief period of sleet may occur before precipitation transitions to rain or a rain-and-snow mix.

Only minor accumulations are expected on grassy and elevated surfaces. Some lingering light snow or drizzle will be possible overnight.

The advisory is in place for Hamilton, Clermont, Clinton, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

Temperatures will be muted Tuesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s. Scattered, light precipitation may occur on Wednesday morning. Highs will be a little warmer, ranging from 40 to 45 degrees.

Mostly dry conditions and above-normal temperatures will return Thursday through Friday.

[420 am 01/30/24] A fast-moving system will bring some wintry weather to the area during the day. Air and road temperatures are expected to be warm enough that any impacts will be limited. pic.twitter.com/2p5jrTaaOl — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 30, 2024

What is the Ohio River level at Cincinnati?

According to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Ohio River at Cincinnati was recorded at 45.64 feet as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. While that level is still below flood stage, 52 feet, it is above the "action stage" of 40 feet.

The NWS states the action stage is the river level at which agencies in the surrounding areas should start closely monitoring the river level.

This week, the river is expected to continue to rise, peaking at 48.1 feet Thursday before dipping back to around 39.5 feet by Saturday.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Tuesday: There is a chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then rain. High near 39. South wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

There is a chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 30. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 38.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

