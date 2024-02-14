Cincinnati weather: Snow possible Valentine's Day morning ❤️❄️

Snow is possibly making its way back to Greater Cincinnati.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a narrow corridor of light snow will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. This may lead to a coating of snow and isolated slick spots.

Snowfall is expected to exit the region before noon. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday, Valentine's Day, with highs in the middle 50s.

Seasonably mild weather continues to move in the region on Thursday. Periods of rain and breezy conditions are expected. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph or so will be possible.

Another system will move through Friday into Friday night, which could bring some snowfall to the area. The coldest temperatures will be on Saturday, with highs in the upper 20s north to the mid-30s south.

[05:03 AM] Some light snow or flurries will occur during the morning commute. Air temps are near or above freezing with road temps above freezing. Thus, little impact is expected. pic.twitter.com/PMtD8nHf62 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 14, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 35. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Mostly sunny during the morning, then cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 55. South wind 7 to 16 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday: Rain and snow likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Snow is likely before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday (President's Day): Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Light snow possible Wednesday morning