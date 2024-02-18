Cincinnati weather: Snowmelt precedes a week of sunny skies, warmer temperatures

Snow begins to melt at Westwood's historic Town Hall District at Harrison and Montana avenues on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Snow is behind us as temperatures will increase to nearly 60 degrees by the middle of the week.

Snowmelt on Sunday kicks off a week of warmer temperatures and sunshine in Greater Cincinnati.

After Friday brought the region's second significant of the season so far, with 1 to 4 inches depending on the area, temperatures have climbed above freezing since Saturday when we enjoyed a blanket of white stuff throughout the day.

But put away the sleds and snow shovels for now. By Wednesday, temperatures will climb to 59 degrees, according to National Weather Service at Wilmington forecasts. Meteorologists predict mostly sunny skies all week until Thursday when there is a chance of rain overnight.

Here's a detailed forecast for the Cincinnati area:

Cincinnati weather: What's happening this week?

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph. Into nighttime, mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 26. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Into nighttime, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: A chance of rain before 1 p.m., then showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Overnight, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Source: National Weather Service at Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Snow begins to melt as temperatures rise this week