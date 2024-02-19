Cincinnati weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected this week ☀️

Temperatures are on the rise this week in Greater Cincinnati following a level 1 snow emergency that moved through the area Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, expect abundant sunshine and near to slightly above-normal temperatures Monday. Highs will range from the upper 40s north, where snow cover still exists, to the upper 40s south of the Ohio River.

Some mid to high clouds will move into the region late Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm up, with highs in the mid-40s north to the mid-50s south.

The next chance for rain will occur on Wednesday. Excessive rainfall may be possible. Wednesday will also be breezy, with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 50s.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday into Friday. Temperatures for Friday and Saturday will be cooler, with highs only reaching the low to mid-40s. However, this will be short-lived, as another warm-up is expected to occur the following week.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday (President's Day): Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly clear at night, with a low around 24. East wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 30. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 11 mph. There is a chance of rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers, mainly after 7 a.m. High near 57. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Sunny skies, warm temps to start; Rain to return Wednesday