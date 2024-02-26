Cincinnati weather: Thunderstorms with possible hail and tornado threat to hit the area Tuesday

Get ready for unstable weather this week in Greater Cincinnati.

We should see some mid-level to high cloudiness on Monday. Temperatures will be above normal with highs ranging from the lower 60s north to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees south.

Then showers and thunderstorms will develop in the Ohio Valley Region on Tuesday and continue into the night, per a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A few severe storms will also be possible in the late afternoon and night on Tuesday.

The main threat will be damaging wind, with gusts of around 40 mph at night. Isolated large hail and a tornado also cannot be ruled out. Expect temperatures to climb to the mid-60s to lower 70s.

The forecast will then change to snow Wednesday afternoon as temperatures plunge into the 30s. But little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Drier and colder conditions return Thursday, which is expected to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

A low threat for rain returns to southern locations Friday. Mainly dry weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will recover to the 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind 8 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and noon. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms will occur after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Low around 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain showers before 4 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

A chance of snow showers before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 24. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Strong to sever thunderstorms possible Tuesday